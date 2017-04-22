KANARAVILLE, Iron County — A Cedar City man was killed when he was thrown from his pickup truck after it drifted off I-15 early Saturday.

Daniel A. Jones, 29, was headed north near milepost 47 at about 6 a.m. when for unknown reasons his Chevrolet Avalanche drifted to the left. He overcorrected to the right and rolled three times, according to the Utah Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident. Jones was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

A medical helicopter was on standby, though medical staff on scene determined Jones had already died, the UHP reports.