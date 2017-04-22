SALT LAKE CITY — At least three small earthquakes rattled different, remote areas of Utah and just outside of the state on Saturday.

The first quake, recorded at the University of Utah Seismograph Stations in Salt Lake City, came at about 4 a.m. just south of Blanding, in southeastern Utah, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale. There was no damage reported, though some Twitter posts indicate that people felt the minor temblor.

A bit later, ground shook outside of Rangely, Coloado, just off the central-eastern border of Utah. That quake reached a 3.7 in intensity.

A third quake, a 3.0 on the Richter scale, rumbled northwest of Magna in the early afternoon.

Though small, the quakes point to frequent and sometimes daily seismic activity throughout the region that is recorded at the U. stations.