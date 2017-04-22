The Dixie State softball team used a pair of 1-0 victories on Friday to sweep a Pacific West Conference doubleheader over No. 13 California Baptist at John C. Funk Stadium in Riverside, California.

The Trailblazers (36-11, 21-7 PacWest) used a Bailey Gaffin leadoff home run in the seventh inning of game one and a Mallory Paulson RBI single in the first inning of game two to clinch back-to-back shutouts over the Lancers.

Game one

Dixie State stranded two base runners in three of the first four innings in game one, leaving a runner on third on two different occasions. Meanwhile, the Lancers duplicated DSU’s efforts, leaving five runners on base through the first four innings.

After a quick fifth inning, the sixth inning saw both teams strand a runner in scoring position. The game remained a scoreless tie heading into the seventh inning but wouldn’t remain tied for long.

Trailing 1-2 in the count to lead off the seventh inning, Gaffin belted the fourth pitch of the at-bat over the wall in center field to stake the Trailblazers to a 1-0 lead. CBU later ended the inning with a double play, but DSU had secured the momentum.

Brooklyn Beardshear quickly extinguished any hopes of a Lancer comeback in the bottom of the seventh, striking out the CBU side to clinch the victory.

Beardshear (14-6) earned her seventh complete-game shutout of the season, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts in the victory. Shelby Yung led the attack at the plate, going 3-for-3, while Gaffin’s home run in the seventh proved to be the difference.

Game two

In a reversal from game one, Dixie State jumped to an early lead in game two. Dani Bartholf started the run with a one-out single in the top of the first. Brenna Hinck then drew a four-pitch walk, allowing Bartholf to advance to second. Three pitches later, Paulson faced a 1-2 count but got the pitch she wanted on the fourth try and drove an RBI single through the right side to give the Trailblazers a 1-0 lead. And for the second-straight game, one run was all they needed.

Alexis Barkwell went to work in the pitcher’s circle, retiring the first eight CBU batters she faced. The Lancers threatened with two outs in the bottom of the third, breaking up Barkwell’s no-hit bid with a Deanna Alarcon single up the middle. Krista Mann then doubled to right field, and Alarcon attempted to score from first. But Hinck had other plans, firing a bullet to Jessica Gonzalez at home to get the final out of the inning.

Dixie State saw a golden opportunity to add to the lead in the top of the fifth when Janessa Bassett drove a leadoff single through the right side, stole second and advanced to third on a Bartholf sacrifice bunt. But the next two DSU batters struck out, stranding Bassett at third.

From there, Barkwell continued to work on her four-hit gem, retiring eight of the final 10 CBU batters to improve to 10-1 in the pitcher’s circle this season. Barkwell finished with two strikeouts, as she tallied her third complete-game shutout of the season.

Bartholf logged DSU’s only multi-hit performance of the nightcap, going 2-for-3, while Paulson’s RBI single in the first inning proved to be the game-winning single.

The Trailblazers and Lancers wrap up the four-game series with a second doubleheader on Saturday at noon PT.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.