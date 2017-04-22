It's never too late to save the galaxy.

At the 2017 Star Wars Celebration that took place on April 13-16 in Orlando, Florida, a young girl dressed as Jyn Erso from "Rogue One" handed out the Death Star plans to those at the event dressed as Princess Leia.

Five-year-old Harley Ignacio and her father Dino decided to pass out the special information to cosplayers at the event in order to bond with each other and do something they both enjoy, according to Nerdist.

The photos were originally posted by her father on Imgur.

"As Harley ran into Leia cosplayers of all variety of ensemble, she handed over the Death Star plans. I don’t know how many Leia cosplayers were moved to tears by this act, but I’d wager it wasn’t a small number," Nerdist wrote of the gesture.

Harley also had a chance to deliver the plans to Pablo Hidalgo, a Lucasfilm creative executive working on Star Wars, and an R2-D2 look-alike.

The last card, however, was reserved for someone special.

This isn't the first time the father-daughter duo has made an appearance like this one. Last Halloween, Harley and her father designed their costumes and dressed as Rey and her Falcon for a Star Wars event at Barnes and Noble. The costume, which the two originally created, is made out of foam, paper cups, bendable straws and bottle caps, among other things.

The Star Wars Celebration also made recent headlines when just last week, director Rian Johnson released the first trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" after a panel discussion at the event.

Johnson told "ABC News" in an exclusive interview that the title of the new movie does, in fact, refer to Luke Skywalker as the Last Jedi.

"As to whether Luke is the 'Last Jedi,' they say in 'The Force Awakens' he's going to find the last Jedi temple and Luke is the last Jedi," Johnson said in the interview.

A special tribute video to Carrie Fisher, who portrayed the beloved Princess Leia and passed away just last year, also debuted at the event this April.

Brittany Binowski is a senior web producer for Deseret National. You may contact her at bbinowski@deseretdigital.com or tweet her online @binowski.