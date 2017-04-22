LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin exited Friday night's Game 3 against the Utah Jazz with a toe injury, and his team announced Saturday morning that the injury will sideline the All-Star forward for the remainder of the playoffs.

Just incredible: Clippers announce Blake Griffin will miss the rest of the playoffs with an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) April 22, 2017

Griffin's absence means Los Angeles will be without his 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Griffin left the game with the injury with 3:18 remaining in the second quarter. In the second half, the Clippers replaced Griffin with Marreese Speights, who wound up scoring eight points in 19 minutes in a 111-106 win, which put them up 2-1 over the Jazz in the first-round series.

Without Griffin in the game, Clippers point guard Chris Paul stepped up in a major way, scoring 27 points in the second half and 32 for the night.

It marks the second consecutive year Griffin has sustained an injury in the playoffs. In 2016, he got hurt in Game 4 of Los Angeles' first-round matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, which the Clippers lost in six games.

Game 4 between Utah and Los Angeles is on Sunday at Vivint Arena. Tip time is set for 7 p.m.