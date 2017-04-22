A young boy chaperoned his older sister and her boyfriend to a concert. He was so inspired by the performer that when he got home, he ran to his mom and told her he knew exactly what he wanted to be when he grew up — a singer.

And he would go on to be just that.

The performer was Ray Charles. And the young boy? Kenny Rogers.

This story kicked off Rogers’ farewell performance at the Eccles Theater on Friday, April 21. Above all, the show was a reflection and a sweet celebration of Rogers’ successful music career spanning six decades.

As Rogers, 78, stepped onto the stage to perform his opening number, “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town,” it was clear that exploring the stage wouldn’t be a big part of the show. But he was open and even downright humorous about his immobility at times.

After lovingly telling his fans that they did a terrible job singing along to “Ruby,” Rogers explained to his audience that he recently had a knee replacement.

“I think they replaced the wrong damn knee,” he joked.

And although this required him to be relatively stationary throughout the night, Rogers kept the show filled with life and energy as he took his audience on a journey of remembrance, sharing a number of touching stories from his incredible career.

“I was a happening dude,” he said. “I wasn’t always this old.”

Some of his reflections dated back to his days in high school, when he had his first hit record under the name of Kenneth Rogers. He would soon get a minor, but significant, name change when an announcer told him he couldn’t “go out (on stage) with a name like Kenneth.”

Another memory he shared from his early days in music was being a part of the band The Scholars — a name he said was a misnomer as all of the band’s members were “straight D students and proud of it.”

Rogers then jumped forward 30 years, singing a medley of his ballads from the late 70s and early 80s — all of which happen to be No. 1 hits: “Through the Years,” “She Believes in Me” and “You Decorated My Life.”

He told the audience that these songs are especially valuable because they “say what every man wants to say, and what every woman wants to hear.”

Rogers' voice is showing the singer's age - the high notes are largely lost to him, but his trademark smooth tone still came through, especially on the ballads. Backing Rogers up on a few numbers was country music singer Linda Davis, who added strong vocals and an extra dose of charm to the show. Rogers performed a combination of songs from his time with The First Edition and his own classics such as “Coward of the County,” “Lucille” and, of course, “The Gambler,” for which the singer received a standing ovation.

“It’s a very special song to me as well,” he told his audience after a long round of applause.

As Rogers sat in his chair, taking in all of the applause, a look of gratitude on his face shined bright.

“This isn’t just a farewell tour,” he said. “This is a thank-you tour. I thank you so much for being gracious to me. I’ve had a really blessed life and a blessed career (to have) found an avenue of music that was very welcoming to me.”

He then performed the song “You Can’t Make Old Friends,” a duet he released with Dolly Parton in 2013. A montage of his friends and fans – all the people Rogers said he would dearly miss — played on the screen as he performed the song.

After all, it’s his friends and fans that have made his career so fulfilling — and one that he will cherish long after he’s walked away.