We’ve been talking about him having one of those nights if he keeps staying aggressive. Tonight he did and that’s what happened. We’ve have to do it again. That’s why it’s seven games.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward looked pretty dapper as he made his way to the locker room at Vivint Smart Home Arena. He arrived at Friday night’s NBA playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers wearing a well-tailored suit.

It paled in comparison, however, to how sharp he was when play got underway.

Hayward had a hot hand early. Over the opening 12 minutes, Hayward set a franchise record for most points scored in one quarter of a postseason game with 21, surpassing a 20-point effort by Karl Malone against Portland in May of 1991.

In the end, though, it wasn’t enough for Hayward and the Jazz to avoid falling into a 2-1 deficit in the best-of-seven first-round series. The Clippers regained home-court advantage with a 111-106 victory.

Hayward, who finished with a career-high 40 points, came in averaging 19.5 per game on 36.4 percent shooting in the series.

“You know he’ll get back on track and play well,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers predicted before the game. “You just have to be ready to take that.”

Rivers noted that Hayward is just a very difficult person to guard.

“Luc (Mbah a Moute) has done a nice job,” Rivers continued. “He’s had a lot of help. I don’t think that one person can guard Gordon Hayward, personally.”

The seven-year veteran made seven of his first eight shots from the field as Utah built a 34-21 advantage over the Clippers by quarter’s end. He also grabbed a game-high five rebounds and blocked two shots in the stretch.

The latter was especially beneficial as the Jazz once again played without center Rudy Gobert, who suffered a left knee hypertension/bone contusion in the opening seconds of Game 1.

Hayward continued his contributions as the game progressed. The all-star had a game-high 25 points as the Jazz held a 58-49 halftime lead. He went to score their final seven points of the third quarter to keep them ahead 84-82.

Things didn’t go as smooth in the pivotal fourth quarter, however. Chris Paul and the Clippers wound up pulling away to earn the win. They did do so without forward Blake Griffin, who did not return after bruising the big toe on his right foot late in the first half. Paul finished with 34 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to overshadow the showing by Hayward.

“Gordon’s our leader out there on the court and he had a big game. But it just shows you that there are other things that we’ve got to do,” said Utah coach Quin Snyder. “I don’t look at it as a wasted effort or anything like that. He’s capable of doing that. We’ve been talking about him having one of those nights if he keeps staying aggressive. Tonight he did and that’s what happened. We have to do it again. That’s why it’s seven games.”

Game 4 is set for Sunday night.