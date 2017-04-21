FILE— Officers say seat belts and a carseat played a major role in protecting the pair.

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a driver and a child are alert and talking after their car turned into Hyrum Reservoir Friday night.

The driver told police she missed a turn and swerved into the water about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City, where the vehicle was half-submerged. Both people in the car were alert, talking and appeared to have only minor injuries, said Cache County Sheriff's Sgt. Wyatt Goring.

The call came into police about 9:30 p.m., Goring said. The road was closed temporarily as crews were trying to pull the vehicle out of the water.

The child was in a car seat, Goring said, and the relationship between the driver and the youngster was unclear.

"This is one of those cases where the seat belts saved both of their lives," Goring said.

The accient is under investigation.