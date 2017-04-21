It's a place where you can go instead of going places where you can get in trouble. If you have a good environment around you, that's where you want to be.

SALT LAKE CITY — Boxing was once an obligation to Wrylee Padilla. For Jon Bryant, the sport was a lifeline.

Their paths to boxing may have been much different, but their passion for the sport is not. Their dedication paid off Friday night as both young men advanced in the first round of the Rocky Mountain Regional Golden Gloves Tournament at the Salt Palace.

For Padilla, boxing was once an obligation that came with having a father who was a coach. It was basketball and baseball that had the Wyoming man’s heart.

“I was playing basketball and baseball in college, but I wasn’t on scholarship yet, so it just became too much financially,” said Padilla, who defeated Montana boxer Michael Duggan in the 141-pound bout when the official stopped the fight in the first round. “Instead of going from basketball practice to boxing or baseball to boxing, I just dedicate a lot more time to boxing.”

That commitment has helped him improve significantly.

“Now, I want it more,” Padilla said. “I feel like my focus has improved. I’m hoping to win the Golden Gloves Regionals, and then, within the next couple of years, I want to turn professional with boxing.”

For Bryant, who boxes at Clearfield’s Lights Out Gym, boxing was a way to stay out of trouble.

“I loved fighting growing up,” said Bryant, who defeated Masai Rasheed, Wyoming, in the 152-pound bout. “I had a troubled childhood, but I loved it. And if I could take it somewhere without getting into trouble, then this is the place to do it.”

Bryant said boxing is so helpful to youngsters like himself because of the discipline it offers.

“If you have a tough coach, a good coach, it keeps you motivated to stay out of trouble,” said the 22-year-old who hopes to make it to nationals this spring. “It’s a place where you can go instead of going places where you can get in trouble. If you have a good environment around you, that’s where you want to be.”

The other open bout featured Idaho’s Brant Kimbrough and Utah’s Jacob Peneueta at 165-pounds. Kimbrough earned the win when the official stopped the contest in the third round.

In the show bouts, 95-pounds, Kaden Robinette, Utah, defeated Javy Gama, Utah; 60-pounds, Justice Hubley, Utah, defeated Jordan Gardipae, Montana; 105-pounds, Adrian Lopez, Utah, defeated Lehi Pena (Utah); 60-pounds, Elzar Rosales, Idaho, won by forfeit; 110- pounds, Hanna Eckhard, Montana, defeated Estrella Estrada, Lights Out; 85-pounds, Erik Castaneda, Utah, defeated Arturo Marquez, Montana; 80-pounds, Collin Tuilevuka, Utah, defeated Jonathan Cochren, Montana; 110-pounds, John Ortiz, Utah, defeated Adam Neal, Montana; 80-pounds, Anthony Espino, Montan, defeated Manny Sanchez, Utah; 100-pounds Yair Estrada, Utah, defeated Joe Morisette, Montana; 100-pounds, Tanner Gurule, Utah, defeated Jesus Rodriguez, Utah.