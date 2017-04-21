From Gordon Hayward's smokin' first quarter to the massive crowd of loud and proud Jazz fans, here's a roundup of Twitter reactions in the early part of Game 3:
Gordon Hayward praises the fans on Twitter
Hayward took to Twitter before the game to leave this message to Jazz fans:
Hayward's hot start
Speaking of Hayward, he was a fan favorite as he started the game on fire. He scored as many points in the first quarter as the Clippers with 21. That set a new Jazz record for most point in a single quarter.https://twitter.com/yeezus_jd/status/855611100666224640
After such a great start, Hayward's famous hair also hit Twitter.
Then there was Hayward's monster dunk
Jerry Sloan in the house!
Free T-shirts!
It takes a while to leave T-shirts on all 19,911 seats at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The official Jazz Twitter account posted a time lapse of placing those T-shirts on the seats.
Sports Illustrated took note of the video and retweeted it:
Of course, the fans who packed the arena didn't let those T-shirts go to waste. They also showed off a sweet banner before the game.
Trying calling Jake from State Farm...
Chris Paul has been a star in State Farm commercials, such as this one. A clever Jazz fan used those commercials for a little smack talk:
Return of the Jazz unicorn
Because...why not?
Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.