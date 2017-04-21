View 43 Items
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) drives against LA Clippers center Marreese Speights (5) during the NBA playoffs game three between the Jazz and Clippers at Vivint SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 21, 2017.
FINAL SCORE
UTA
106
LAC
111
From Gordon Hayward's smokin' first quarter to the massive crowd of loud and proud Jazz fans, here's a roundup of Twitter reactions in the early part of Game 3:

Gordon Hayward praises the fans on Twitter

Hayward took to Twitter before the game to leave this message to Jazz fans:

Hayward's hot start

Speaking of Hayward, he was a fan favorite as he started the game on fire. He scored as many points in the first quarter as the Clippers with 21. That set a new Jazz record for most point in a single quarter.

https://twitter.com/yeezus_jd/status/855611100666224640
https://twitter.com/Shayne0904/status/855615878720659458

After such a great start, Hayward's famous hair also hit Twitter.

Then there was Hayward's monster dunk

Jerry Sloan in the house!

Free T-shirts!

It takes a while to leave T-shirts on all 19,911 seats at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The official Jazz Twitter account posted a time lapse of placing those T-shirts on the seats.

Sports Illustrated took note of the video and retweeted it:

Of course, the fans who packed the arena didn't let those T-shirts go to waste. They also showed off a sweet banner before the game.

Trying calling Jake from State Farm...

Chris Paul has been a star in State Farm commercials, such as this one. A clever Jazz fan used those commercials for a little smack talk:

Return of the Jazz unicorn

Because...why not?

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.

