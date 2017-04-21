Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) drives against LA Clippers center Marreese Speights (5) during the NBA playoffs game three between the Jazz and Clippers at Vivint SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 21, 2017.

From Gordon Hayward's smokin' first quarter to the massive crowd of loud and proud Jazz fans, here's a roundup of Twitter reactions in the early part of Game 3:

Gordon Hayward praises the fans on Twitter

Hayward took to Twitter before the game to leave this message to Jazz fans:

Home for a playoff game. Doesn’t get much better than that. Can’t wait to see you, #JazzNation! Bring the noise! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/csxC1KQxBM — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) April 21, 2017

Hayward's hot start

Speaking of Hayward, he was a fan favorite as he started the game on fire. He scored as many points in the first quarter as the Clippers with 21. That set a new Jazz record for most point in a single quarter.

Me watching 'Haywood' in that 1st quarter..... pic.twitter.com/hMZKQng1qm — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) April 22, 2017

Most points in Jazz playoff history in a quarter: Gordon Hayward tonight with 21. #takenote pic.twitter.com/3qvBoLH7RW — Jonathan Rinehart (@jonrinehart) April 22, 2017

Gordon Hayward with an UNREAL 1st quarter 😱 pic.twitter.com/Pbm9QTt36E — NBA Quick Report™🏀 (@NBAquickreport) April 22, 2017

Here's a look at the Utah Jazz arena after the quarter Gordon Hayward just had. pic.twitter.com/iaCS8hGV7c — Perry Stevenson (@PsteveBBN) April 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/yeezus_jd/status/855611100666224640https://twitter.com/Shayne0904/status/855615878720659458

After such a great start, Hayward's famous hair also hit Twitter.

BREAKING: Gordon Hayward's hair is slightly disheveled pic.twitter.com/vFS1IfZHqT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 22, 2017

Then there was Hayward's monster dunk

BAHHAHAHAHHAHA DeAndre Jordan called out Gordon Hayward on defense like "I SEE YOU IM LOCKED IN" and then got straight up roasted 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hSM6bkPBde — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 22, 2017

Gordon Hayward got DeAndre Jordan calling State Farm 😭 pic.twitter.com/5ypjRs2fJg — Legends (@LegendsofCH) April 22, 2017

Jerry Sloan in the house!

Free T-shirts!

It takes a while to leave T-shirts on all 19,911 seats at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The official Jazz Twitter account posted a time lapse of placing those T-shirts on the seats.

Sports Illustrated took note of the video and retweeted it:

It's playoff time at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah (📹: @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/9lqk5OQWMl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2017

Of course, the fans who packed the arena didn't let those T-shirts go to waste. They also showed off a sweet banner before the game.

Gordon Hayward taking it to the Clippers like Cap does to bad guys. #Wooo #TakeNote #LACatUTA pic.twitter.com/zKd8reAOcW — Profit God (@Profit_God) April 22, 2017

Trying calling Jake from State Farm...

Chris Paul has been a star in State Farm commercials, such as this one. A clever Jazz fan used those commercials for a little smack talk:

Return of the Jazz unicorn

Because...why not?

Because sometimes unicorns bring luck??? We got game 3! #lesolsonit pic.twitter.com/00FPLOe3z3 — Bobby Macey (@BobMacey) April 22, 2017

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.