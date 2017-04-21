SALT LAKE CITY – In their first two playoff games against Los Angeles, the Jazz got off to slow starts, scoring just a single basket in the first four minutes of each game. While they were able to overcome the early deficit in the first game and win, they were playing catchup the entire second game after falling behind 11-3 in the first few minutes and by 11 after the first quarter.

But it wasn’t just the first two games of the series that the Jazz have had a problem with slow starts. It’s been happening all season against the Clippers, including all four regular season games.

“Coach pointed out, pretty much every game against them this season, we’ve had a bad start in the first three minutes,” said Boris Diaw.

That’s true.

Back in the third game of the season, the Jazz didn’t score for first two minutes and only one basket in first three minutes as they fell behind 7-3 and eventually lost to L.A. 88-75.

In the 88-72 February loss the Jazz fell behind 6-0 and trailed 9-4 midway through the first quarter. Even in the 114-108 win in mid-March, the Jazz fell behind 10-2 and trailed most of the game before finally going ahead for good early in the fourth quarter. Then there was the game in L.A. in late March when the Jazz scored one basket in the opening four minutes and fell behind 28-14 after one quarter before losing by 13.

So how did the Jazz do in Friday night’s game?

Well, it wasn’t a great start, but it was better than the previous six games.

The Jazz scored the first basket of the game on an 18-foot jumper by Gordon Hayward, then fell behind 6-2 before tying the game at 8 and taking the lead at 14-13 midway through the quarter on a Hayward 3-pointer. By the end of the quarter the Jazz led 34-21 thanks to Hayward's 21 points.

Coach Quin Snyder and Hayward had talked about starting quicker at the team’s shootaround earlier in the day.

“That’s an important thing,” said Quin Snyder of the slow starts. “We’ve got to take care of the ball and eliminate offensive rebounds. It’s hard because then you’re playing uphill. That’s something we’ve got to do a better job of.”

Hayward pointed out that the Jazz were “just fine” the final three quarters when they outscored the Clippers, but the start killed them.

“They really have jumped on us early in both games,” said Hayward. “It will be important for us to not fall behind again. It’s tough when you’re playing from behind the entire game. We want to make sure we come out with a lot of energy tonight.”

NOISE FACTOR: With the sellout crowd at Vivint Arena as loud as it’s been in years for the first playoff game in five years, that can bring an extra challenge for the Jazz coaches and players. But the Jazz aren’t concerned about too much noise.

“There are points in the game where it can be really, really loud, especially in our arena, fans are really on top of the court, so we work on that," said Hayward. "We have hand signals for everything -- we have non-verbal communication so if it does get loud, you got to be able to communicate.”

BORIS PERSPECTIVE: Snyder was recently quoted in talking about his veteran forward Boris Diaw, “He has many interests this time of year and one of them is the playoffs.”

When asked about it Friday, Snyder clarified his comment just a little.

“That was part tongue in cheek,” he said. “Boris, whether it’s photography or other cultural pursuits, he has a diversity of interests and that‘s a good thing. It reminds us to have perspective in our work and our friends and he’s able to do that while at the same time not lessening his grip on in any way on the payoffs. It’s admirable to be able to focus and compartmentalize and we all wish we were able to do a little better at that.”

JAZZ NOTES: Friday’s game, which was televised on ESPN2 started at 8 p.m., but Sunday’s game on TNT will begin at 7 p.m. . . . The Jazz head back to L.A. for a Tuesday night game and will play again in Salt Lake Friday if the series isn’t wrapped up. . . . With 10 first-half points, George Hill surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for career playoff points . . . Quin Snyder received just his second technical foul of the season midway through the second quarter when he reacted to what he thought was a foul committed by the Clippers against Shelvin Mack . . . Mack turns 27 on Saturday.