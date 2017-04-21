You can look at it a lot of ways, as a racer, you can think 'Wow, that sucks things are so close. What an intense pressure situation that must be.' But it's not. It’s the challenge of racing. It's motocross; it's what we do.

SALT LAKE CITY — Defending supercross champion Ryan Dungey and rising star Eli Tomac will bring the closest race for the Monster Energy Supercross championship in 44 years to Utah on Saturday night.

“Regardless of the position with the tie or points or whatever, it’s important to execute,” Dungey said at a press conference at Rice-Eccles Friday afternoon. “There are still three races left and it’s important not to take them all as one, you know, to take it each race at a time. …It’s important to remind myself, and not think about Eli and where he’s at, where the points are at, with that mentality, when you constantly think about the points, you feel like you’ve got something to lose.”

Instead, the three-time champion said, he has to ride like he has something to win.

“Starting here in Salt Lake City tomorrow night,” he said, “not worry about it, just have fun and enjoy it, and give it our best. But yeah, winning is going to be the most important thing … And not being afraid to fail.”

Tomac said he views these last three races as a “level playing field.”

“It is what it is,” he said. “And may the best man win.”

The last two years Dungey has secured the title much earlier in the season. And while a virtual tie heading into the final races, including the championship in Las Vegas, may mean more pressure for racers, it’s definitely more intriguing to fans.

“There is a lot of competition,” he said, adding that racing in Utah brings unique variables like altitude and cooler air. “It’s good on all levels.”

Dungey added that it’s also something racers are used to every time they head out to the course.

“It’s interesting for sure,” Dungey said of the closest points contest in the tour’s 44-year history. “You can look at it a lot of ways, as a racer, you can think ‘Wow, that sucks things are so close. What an intense pressure situation that must be.’ But it’s not. It’s the challenge of racing. It’s motocross; it’s what we do.”

Tomac agreed with the sentiment that the field of racers is deeper.

“I think the days of one guy completely dominating and running away with races is pretty well gone,” Tomac said. “It’s so competitive now. It’s tough. If you’re buried on the start, a lot of times, you can’t make it all the way to the front because there is so many good guys. …There are not many secrets left out there, and at the end of the day, you just have to go do it.”

Dungey has said finding consistent success on the tour is more difficult than it may appear.

“I think a lot of people think winning the championship it’s the same thing, over and over,” he said. “But it’s not. Each year brings different challenges. You’ve got different riders, different circumstances, and even every race…the tracks are always different. Everything is different, and it’s tough. It’s challenging for the team, challenging for the rider, the consistency, the hard work.”

He said one thing he’s learned is to focus on what he can do — not what everyone else is doing.

“Focus on you, focus on your bike,” he said. “It’s a lot going on in a little area, but I think honing in on what you can focus on, what you’re in control of…is the key.”

There is a pre-race pit party in the parking lot of Rice-Eccles where fans have access to athletes, teams and sponsors Saturday afternoon, with races beginning at 7:30 p.m.