Utah State senior golfer Tanner Jenson is currently tied for fourth place after carding a bogey-free 3-under-par 69 during the first round of the 2017 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship held Friday at the par 72, 7,194-yard Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Resort.

For Jenson, his opening round 69 is his fifth round in the 60s on the year and the 12th of his career. In fact, Jenson was the only golfer on the course who played a bogey-free round on the day.

Utah State is currently in seventh place in the 11-team field with a 5-over 293. Boise State and San Diego State are tied for first at 9-under 279, while UNLV’s John Oda is on top of the leaderboard after firing an opening round 6-under-par 66.

Jenson began the tournament by shooting a 2-under 34 on the front nine as he birdied the par-5 535-yard second hole and the par-5 587-yard eighth hole. On the back nine, he birdied the par-4 404-yard 13th hole for his 3-under 69.

Also competing for Utah State is junior Braxton Miller, who is tied for 26th place after shooting a 1-over 73. Freshman Chase Lansford is currently tied for 39th place after an opening round 3-over 75, while freshman Hayden Eckert is tied for 41st place after shooting a 4-over 76 and senior Eli Rogers is tied for 48th place at 6-over 78.

The 54-hole tournament will continue on Saturday with the second round beginning at 7 a.m. PT. On Saturday, USU golfers will be grouped with players from Wyoming with tee times starting at 8:20 a.m. The tournament will conclude with 18 holes on Sunday.

Live scoring is available throughout the 2017 Mountain West Championship at Golfstat, and daily results will be posted on Utah State's athletics website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.