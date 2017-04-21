We hung in there long enough and CP down the stretch was phenomenal. He really was.

SALT LAKE CITY — So much for that important playoff homecourt advantage the Utah Jazz earned in Los Angeles last week.

It disappeared Friday night amid a Chris Paul-fueled rally as the Los Angeles Clippers stormed from behind the fourth quarter to defeat the Jazz 111-106 and break the hearts of a sold-out Vivint Arena crowd that had been so excited for the team’s first playoff game in five years.

The Jazz had led throughout the game only to suddenly go cold in the fourth quarter after shooting above 50 percent all night. The Jazz missed seven straight shots and watched a 6-point lead turn into a 7-point deficit as Paul scored four straight baskets in a two-minute span to give L.A. a lead the Jazz couldn’t overcome.

Paul ended up with 33 points and carried the load after fellow superstar Blake Griffin couldn’t play in the second half because of a sore big toe.

The Jazz wasted a career-high 40-point performance by Gordon Hayward and a 26-point night from George Hill. That pair needed more help, however, as only one other Jazz player scored in double figures with Joe Johnson scoring 15 points off the bench.

“Hats off to then for making plays,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “There was that stretch where we struggled and missed a couple of free throws. We also had a hard time getting a defensive rebound and they really capitalized. Obviously if you’re making shots you’re able to overcome that.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was happy how hiss team responded without Griffin, who went for x-rays and his future status was undetermined right after the game.

“We just hung in there,” Rivers said. “I thought the second half we just kept playing and hanging in there. We hung in there long enough and CP down the stretch was phenomenal. He really was.”

The Jazz will have to bounce back for Game 4, which will be Sunday at 7 p.m. The two teams will head to Los Angeles for game 5 Tuesday night and then return to Salt Lake Friday if the Clippers haven’t wrapped up the series by then. Game 7, if needed will be Sunday, April 30.

The game started with a frenzied crowd all decked out in matching white shirts provided by the Jazz organization, amping up the decibel level from the opening tip.

“It’s huge for us, it gives us adrenaline boost, a lot of energy,” Hayward had said before the game. “We’re excited to play in front of our crowd -- it’s going to be a fun atmosphere.”

The Jazz had won the first game 97-95 on Joe Johnson’s last-second shot before the Clippers won Game 2 99-91 in a game they led the entire way after taking a 29-18 first-quarter lead.

After getting off to poor starts in the first two playoff games as well as all four regular season contests, the Jazz didn’t dig themselves a hole this time thanks mostly to Hayward, who made 7 of 8 of his first-quarter shots, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

The Jazz took a lead, which lasted until midway through the fourth quarter on a Hayward three from the left angle and kept it up as Johnson, Hill and Rodney Hood all got into the act as the Jazz took a 34-21 lead after the first quarter.

The Clippers rallied in the second quarter to cut the lead to two at 47-45 before the Jazz pushed the lead back to nine at halftime at 58-49.

The third quarter turned into the George Hill-Chris Paul Show as the two traded baskets late in third quarter. Hill hit three straight 3-pointers, while Paul answered with a four-point play when he was fouled on a made 3-pointer and then dished off to DeAndre Jordan for a dunk and sank a 15-footer.

The Clippers finally tied the game at 82 on a pair of DeAndre Jordan free throws. Hayward scored in the final 30 seconds with a 12-footer in the lane to give the Jazz an 84-82 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Raul Neto, who hadn’t played in the playoffs yet, surprisingly started the fourth quarter and immediately contributed, driving up the left side and hitting a fadeaway 10-footer and then nailing a 3-pointer from the right corner to put the Jazz up 91-86 at the 9:48 mark.

The Jazz led 96-90 and had a chance to extend the lead but Derrick Favors shot from point-blank range bounced off the back of the rim. That was one of seven straight missed shots for the Jazz, who watched as the Clippers went on a 9-0 run with Mbah a Moute making two baskets and Paul two, including a 3-pointer.

The Jazz closed the gap to 103-100 on a pair of Johnson baskets inside. Then after a Paul miss, Jordan grabbed the rebound and was fouled. The NBA’s worst foul shooter made one of two, but the Jazz failed to capitalize when Favors missed two free throws with 44 seconds left.

A Hayward layup kept the Jazz alive and when Hill hit a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds left, the margin was cut to one at 106-105. Paul put the Clippers back up by three with a pair of free throws and then each team made free throws. The Jazz had one last chance with 3.8 seconds left.

However, Hayward’s pass to Johnson went out of bounds and the Clippers added a pair of free throws.