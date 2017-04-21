The Westminster men’s lacrosse team moved into third place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings with a 17-6 win over Adams State on Friday evening at Dumke Field.

Westminster (6-5, 5-3 RMAC) scored the first 10 goals of the game as it came out quickly to avenge a loss at Adams State (5-5, 4-4 RMAC) earlier this month. The Griffins took a 12-1 lead into intermission and cruised to the victory in the second half.

Thomas Sarjeant and Troy Vance scored three goals apiece to lead the Griffins. Sarjeant scored on all three of his shot attempts and added an assist to finish with four points.

The Griffins had a 47-26 edge in shot attempts with 34 of those attempts on cage. They won 20-of-26 faceoffs with a 40-25 lead in ground balls.

Brian Dejesus and Nick Marcy also had four-point outings for the Griffins and Dejesus finished with two goals and two assists, while Marcy had one goal and three assists. Marcy led the team with seven shots.

Westminster committed 18 turnovers and forced the Grizzlies into 20. The home squad was 23-of-27 in clearing attempts and had 10 caused turnovers. The teams combined for 13 penalties and 15 minutes of penalty time. Westminster scored two goals on four extra-man opportunities.

Theo Davis was 9-of-10 on faceoffs and Dalton Tuor went 7-of-9. Kolton Atkinson led the way with seven ground balls, and Braeden Pelly and Grant Phillips had two caused turnovers apiece.

Conner McFarlane was fantastic in goal for the Griffins stopping the first seven shots he faced by leaving with eight saves and only one goal allowed in 35 minutes. Kyler Banks had four saves, and Sean Edwards made one stop.

Adams State got two goals from Emmit MacFarlane to lead the team. Connor Johnson made 14 saves with 15 goals against.

Westminster will play at home for the final time this season on Sunday.