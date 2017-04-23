A creator is somebody who takes whatever resources, materials or information they are given, rearranges it, molds it, combines it or changes it into something beautiful, useful or new.

God is the ultimate creator. I believe that there is a reason that the very first thing he shares with us in all of scripture is his identity as a creator and the process by which he creates.

As his children, we have inherited the power to create. The story in Genesis is meant to do so much more than to make sure we all gave him credit for making heaven and earth. He gave it to us as a model to teach us how to use and develop our inherited creative power.

An all-powerful God, no doubt, had the ability to create the universe at the snap of a finger. Instead, he chose to break the creation process into a series of seven steps. What I’m sharing today deals specifically with the first day, and what many — if not most — people completely miss when creating their lives and their relationships.

On the first day, God separated the light and the dark. God’s first task when creating our world was to separate the light from the darkness.

Symbolically, we associate light with good and darkness with evil, but that is not necessarily the case.

I find it interesting that during this first phase of creation, God didn’t eradicate darkness; he just put it in its own place, separate from the light.

In doing this, I think he was trying to teach us that darkness can — and will — play a role in our lives. It cannot ever be completely eliminated. But, when seen in the proper context, darkness can be very useful.

It is in the darkness of night that God has worked many mighty miracles. It was at night that God saved the Moses and children of Israel as they escaped from the Egyptians by crossing the Red Sea. It was the fourth watch of the night when Jesus Christ appeared to his disciples walking on water, and at night when he calmed the troubled sea. It was at night that that hosts of angels appeared to frightened shepherds to announce that Christ himself came to the earth. And it is as a thief in the night that he says he will return (see 1 Thessalonians 5:2).

We need darkness in our lives to help us grow our faith, develop hope and expand our courage. Although darkness is often associated with feelings of despair, fear, loneliness, depression, guilt and anxiety, it is in the midst of that darkness that some of our most profound growth and the most powerful miracles take place.

Remember, darkness is a part of our life by design. God created the world so that every night turns to day, and every winter turns into spring.

His creations are a regular reminder that we can create a life where every doubt can turn into faith; every challenge can turn into growth; every guilt can turn into forgiveness; every despair can turn into hope and every depression, argument or obstacle can turn into joy, peace and progress.

When you look at your life or your marriage, remember that you are a creator just like your Father. The first step in creating the life you want is recognizing that there there will be darkness and there will be light — and though it’s not always your choice how, when or why these things show up, it is always your choice what meaning you attribute to them and what type of life you choose to create with them.

Nate Bagley is the creator of The Loveumentary and a founder of Unbox Love. He loves helping people create love in their lives. You can reach him at loveumentary@gmail.com