SARATOGA SPRINGS — Artist J. Kirk Richards will speak at "Son of Man: An Inspiring Interfaith Devotional of Sacred Art and Music," on Sunday, April 23, in Saratoga Springs.

Richards is an LDS painter and sculptor who will display art that is predominantly focused on Jesus Christ. His work will be projected on-screen as the Vox Humana Choral Ensemble sings sacred works. Vox Humana, a nonprofit organization, will be under the direction of Matthew Thompson. Organist Sharee Thompson will accompany the ensemble on a larger organ that will be brought in for the occasion. The congregation will also be invited to sing selected hymns.

The free event will be at the Saratoga Springs Utah Mount Saratoga Chapel, 612 W. Pony Express Parkway, Saratoga Springs.

Visit voxhumanachoralarts.org for more information.