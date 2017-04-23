Visiting LDS Church history sites, service, attending lectures and activities and other opportunities in Nauvoo, Illinios, are part of the new University Studies program.

The program from Nauvoo Studies is designed for college-age students who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The program will include a 15-week-long program with lectures, devotionals, service projects and activities and opportunities unique to Nauvoo, according to a news release. There will also be guided excursions to pre-1847 church sites, including those in Palmyra, New York; Kirtland, Ohio; Liberty Jail, Missiouri; and Winter Quarters near Omaha, Nebraska.

Tuition for the program is $4,999 and includes housing, meals and guided tours to the LDS Church history sites, according to the news release. Students are encouraged to enroll in online/distance learning courses from their accredited university or college while they participate in the University Studies program. Student tuition costs and fees at a student's enrolled university are separate from and in addition to the Nauvoo Studies fees.

Enrollment is limited, and participation in the University Studies program is open to any college-age students. Applicants must agree to an honor code based on LDS values as part of the University Studies enrollment process

For more information or to apply to the fall 2017 or winter 2018 semesters, visit nauvoostudies.org.