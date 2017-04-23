"WALK OF INFAMY," by Sheralyn Pratt, Wicked Sassy, ebook $5.99, 232 pages (f)

Even at 18 years old, Rhea Jensen knew better than to accept Hollywood private investigator Elliot Church's job offer. Blinded by hurt and remorse, she accepted anyway. Now a newlywed and a newly baptized member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rhea wants a quieter life.

As it turns out, Rhea has been working for more powerful men than she ever realized — men who do not take kindly to a two weeks' notice. Now Rhea is in a gladiator-style fight to the death to protect her life, her reputation and her loved ones. If escape is even possible, it will cost her everything.

"Walk of Infamy," the thrilling sixth and final book of the Rhea Jensen series, is packed with action, conspiracy and high stakes. Even readers unfamiliar with Rhea will enjoy the book; it functions well as a standalone novel. Author Sheralynn Pratt sets the perfect pace — brisk, but not too fast — and gives readers just enough detail to keep up but not so much as to bog down the story.

"Walk of Infamy" is a 2016 Whitney Awards finalist in the mystery/suspense category. The Whitney Awards recognize the novels of authors who are members of the LDS Church.

Pratt has a wide and varied resume with experience as a karate instructor, musical theater performer, a freelance writer and a private investigator. She is also an LDS Church member and a resident of Salt Lake City.

"Walk of Infamy" contains a few scenes of hand-to-hand combat and alludes to an instance of gang rape. A sexual encounter between a married couple is implied but not described.

Rachel Chipman has a bachelor's degree in family life and human development. Her current goals are to read more, write more and learn to type while chasing her toddler. Her email address is racheldchipman@gmail.com.