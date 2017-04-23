"SLAVE QUEEN: An Omar Zagouri Thriller," by H.B. Moore, Thomas Mercer, $15.95, 357 pages (f)

“Slave Queen” flips back and forth from the present day to the 16th-century Ottoman Empire with exhilarating ease. Both times have thrilling characters, and it’s easy to get caught up in the romance and mystery of each.

In the present, special agent Omar Zagouri thought he had done a good job keeping his heritage a secret. But when his mother is brutally attacked, because of one of his 16th-century ancestors, he is determined to find those responsible and make them pay. He’ll first need to figure out why the past has such a huge bearing on his present. As he does, he is astounded at the intricate details and widespread secret organization that has taken his life into their hands.

In the 1520s past, Aleksandra is a mere peasant girl in Poland, determined to make the best matrimonial match. Then her village is overrun by the Ottomans and she is taken prisoner. She must use her wits to capture the eye of the most powerful man in the world.

But as she finds favor with the Suleiman the Magnificent she puts herself in danger by those who view her as a threat. As the danger of the Ottoman court heaves itself into Aleksandra’s life, so do the consequences of her actions influence Zagouri’s family.

Author H.B. Moore’s fantastic novel balances not only time periods, but also romance, suspense and mystery all in perfect amounts. “Slave Queen” is a delight to read, and Moore makes learning about Suleiman the Magnificent riveting, wonderfully highlighting the power of well-written historical fiction. Although third in a series, this novel is easily read by itself.

“Slave Queen” has one profanity in it. Violent scenes range from sword fights to gunplay. There are a few steamy romantic scenes where undressing is involved but, other than that, most is left to the imagination.

A graduate of Brigham Young University, Moore has written many historical fiction books, several of which have won Whitney Awards or have been finalists. "Slave Queen" is a finalist for the 2016 Whitney Award in the mystery/suspense category. The Whitney Awards honor novels by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It also a finalist in the novel category for the Association of Mormon Letters Awards.

Elizabeth Reid has bachelor's degrees in economics and history. A wife and mother, she loves learning people's love stories and blogs about her own at agoodreid.blogspot.com.