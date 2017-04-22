"PIMPERNEL," by Sheralyn Pratt, Wicked Sassy, e-book $4.99, 278 pages (f)

LDS author Sheralyn Pratt puts an imaginative spin on a classic story in "Pimpernel," which tells of a modern-day Scarlet Pimpernel. Instead of saving aristocrats from the guillotine, Jack Cavanaugh rescues good people from financial ruin and other dishonorable ends.

Claire Ramsey, a doctoral candidate who has OCD, is not going to be caught with regrets about her life if a satellite comes hurtling destructively toward the earth. She's followed a professor to University of Nevada, Las Vegas, for more than just professional reasons and to help him with some important work that will put her on the map. But when she discovers that he's not the man she thinks he is, her life becomes the focus of dangerous people.

Finding Claire caught up in a scheme much bigger than she can handle, Jack and his unique gang of "fixers" mysteriously show up to put a stop to the plan. Claire must right the wrongs she has perpetrated while keeping herself alive and out of jail, as Jack's team races to reach those who are pulling the strings from above before it's too late.

"Pimpernel" is a fun story with interesting and well-written characters, and a storyline that's intriguing to the end.

There are a couple of mildly sexually suggestive references, and no swearing or described violence.

"Pimpernel" is a 2016 Whitney Awards Finalist in the mystery/suspense category. The awards honor authors who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Pratt, who lives in Salt Lake City, is currently working on "Pimpernel 2," which will be finished in the fall of 2017.

Megan Jensen is a Brigham Young University graduate, mom, writer and avid traveler. Her website is at www.megankjensen.com.