Is the earth undergoing global climate change? Yes! The earth has been undergoing climate change since the day it came into existence.

Is the earth experiencing global warming? Yes! The earth has experienced warming and cooling cycles from the beginning. The earth has had warming periods when the polar regions had more temperate temperatures and ice ages. So, yes, the earth is in a warming trend.

Are humans causing climate change/global warming? Yes! When the first living organism appeared on the face of the earth, it began to have an effect on the earth. So, yes, humans have an effect on climate change/global warming, as do natural occurrences such as volcanoes, El Nino, sunspots and other phenomena.

Can humans control climate change/global warming? Not completely, but we should be aware of things that we can do to help control polluting our environment.

James Watkins

Provo