A Democrat will not win the 3rd District seat. Karen Allen's fundraising success was driven by anti-Chaffetz sentiment. Now that he's out of the picture she will fade into oblivion. And no other Democrat has a prayer.

Chaffetz wants to run for governor in 2020 but he has a lot of holes to fill if he's to have a ghost of a chance. His decision not to run in 2018 was largely fueled by the knowledge that if he stayed his approval ratings would continue to plummet. He loves the trappings and attention of public office but I think he's finished.

Don Olsen

Draper