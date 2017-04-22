With only a 2-year appointment for U.S. Representatives, Jason Chaffetz had to have known this before deciding to run the last time in 2016. I understand and appreciate his not wanting to serve any more due to family reasons and wanting to do something different. However, he leaves early and he becomes a quitter, in addition to going against his conservative values and fiscal responsibilities due to the wasted expense of a special election for someone who will serve a very short time before the next election. Something doesn't seem right about this.

Don Moore

Oceanside, California