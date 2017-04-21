FILE— Members of the public are invited to take a short survey conducted by the Utah State Board of Education in regard to course credit requirements for seventh through 12th grades.

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the public are invited to take a short survey conducted by the Utah State Board of Education in regard to course credit requirements for seventh through 12th grades.

The survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/UtahCourseCreditRequirements until April 28.

“We are ultimately looking for new ways to promote each student’s academic success,” Laura Belnap, the task force’s chairwoman, said in a statement. “We are looking for ways to build upon Utah’s public education system and provide an opportunity for each student to thrive. Doing what is in the best interest of students can only be accomplished through community engagement.”

Parents, educators and any interested residents are invited to take the survey. Some questions include open-response boxes in which additional comments can be made.