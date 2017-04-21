SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority has announced several spring and summer projects aimed at keeping the transit system in good condition.

The largest project, expected to start Memorial Day weekend and continue on weekends through mid-July, will see the replacement of the TRAX rails that run along the two curves on 700 South. All three TRAX lines run through the area, and as a result the work will impact riders and neighbors. Traffic lane closures and some train delays can be expected.

In addition, grade-crossing work will be done at 9800 South beginning the weekend of April 28; Fireclay Avenue the weekend of May 5; 4500 South the weekend of May 19; 8720 South the weekend of Aug. 4; 8800 South the weekend of Aug. 11; and 8680 South the weekend of Aug. 18.

UTA said most of the work will be completed before the University of Utah football season, which is when the transit authority begins to add service to carry large numbers of game-day riders.

As construction nears, more information will be posted at rideuta.com.