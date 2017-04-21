In the first of two road matches in California this weekend, BYU women’s tennis fell 4-1 to Santa Clara on Friday at the Degheri Tennis Center.

In doubles, SCU (8-11, 3-5 WCC) earned the victory on court No. 1 after Madison Clarke and Danielle Silva defeated BYU seniors Natella Nabieva and Savannah Ware-Avina by the score of 6-4. Freshman Kate Cusick and sophomore Taylah Beckman defeated the Broncos’ Nabila Farah and Caitlyn Frankel, 7-5, on court No. 2, but SCU took the third doubles matchup after Zeina El Tawil and Giannina Ong defeated BYU’s Demi Perkinson and Samantha Smith, 7-6.

In singles, the Broncos extended the lead to 3-0 after Farah defeated Cusick, 6-1, 6-2, at third singles and Beckman fell 6-3, 6-4 to SCU’s Frankel. Nabieva scored the Cougars’ first point of the match with a sound 6-4, 6-3 win over Silva at the No. 2 singles slot, but SCU held on to win 4-1 after Clarke bested BYU’s Ware-Avina in three sets with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory.

BYU faces San Francisco on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. PDT, at the California Tennis Club in San Francisco in the final match of the 2017 regular season.