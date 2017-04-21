PARK CITY — A venerable old name will be among the high-profile monikers residing at the newest commercial development on Main Street in Park City.

L.L.Bean announced Friday that it will open its first Utah store later this year or early in 2018. When it opens its doors, it will be the Maine-based retailer’s westernmost store in the country.

The new 6,300-square-foot store will be located on the corner of Main Street and Heber Avenue in the new the Kimball on Main retail development, according to Ken Kacere, senior vice president and general manager of retail for L.L.Bean.

“It’s the first brick-and-mortar store in Utah, and it’s the first one west of Colorado,” he said. The company operates just 33 stores nationwide.

“This will be one of the more unique and interesting stores based on the fact that we designed it specifically for Park City,” he said.

Headquartered in Freeport, Maine, the company was founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean. At the time, the company made one product — the Maine Hunting Shoe. Today, the 105-year old retailer markets a variety of outdoor products and apparel with annual sales of approximately $1.6 billion, according to the company website.

Kacere said L.L.Bean made the decision to open a store in Park City due to the store’s proximity to abundant natural resources and a variety of opportunities for outdoor activities, as well as a population base that strongly supports the natural world and regularly enjoys engaging in all manner of outdoor pursuits.

"Our brand is a really good fit out here," he said. "We are really focused on getting people into the outdoors."

He noted that the new store will have a smaller footprint that will highlight the brand’s latest active outdoor lifestyle gear and apparel specifically selected for residents and visitors of Park City, such as winter sports, hiking and camping. Once completed, the store will employ about 30 people who will manage the retail product line and also act as a community outdoor resource for technical expertise and local knowhow, he said.

Like all L.L.Bean retail stores, the Park City store will be built with sustainability in mind, Kacere said, incorporating environmentally friendly features like renewable building materials, energy-efficient lighting and mechanical systems. The company has committed to support conservation and land stewardship organizations, greenhouse gas reduction initiatives, energy conservation activities, use of biodiesel in its fleet of trucks, and comprehensive recycling, among other programs, he said.

Another facet of the store will be the inclusion of L.L.Bean’s Outdoor Discovery Schools, which will offer year-round demonstrations, clinics and introductory hands-on courses for a variety of outdoor activities designed to make it easy for individuals and families to engage in outdoor recreation activities, he said.

"We'll be offering those (services) here and we think it will bring a new aspect for both tourists and locals," Kacere said. "We feel that it brings a new experience to Main Street."