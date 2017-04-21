PROVO — The Utah County Health Department and Utah County Medical Reserve Corp. will be conducting a community health assessment with door-to-door surveys of approximately 210 randomly selected county residents between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Additional surveys may be conducted Monday through Friday until the required number of surveys are collected. To ensure the safety of residents and staff, surveyors will be wearing bright safety vests and name badges.

Residents whose households are not surveyed will have the opportunity to participate in an online version of the survey. The health department's Facebook page will have details after May 1.

The purpose of the survey is to get residents’ opinions on the most pressing health needs in the community. Information collected will remain anonymous.

Participants will be asked questions about physical, emotional and mental health; emergency preparedness; and other health topics. Responses will be recorded on smartphones or tablet computers, although paper may be used in the event surveyors experience technical difficulty with the electronic devices.

The assessment will also serve as a functional exercise to help improve the Utah County Health Department’s ability to gather critical information about the needs of residents during man-made or natural disasters.

The assessment is conducted every three to five years as part of a communitywide strategic health planning process.