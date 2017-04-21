Flooding in Tremonton. The White House says winter flooding that turned Cache and Box Elder front yards into icy islands and sent sewage back into homes there amounted to a "major disaster."

SALT LAKE CITY — The White House says winter flooding that turned Cache and Box Elder front yards into icy islands and sent sewage back into homes there amounted to a "major disaster."

The move is important because it opens up federal funds for state and local governments to rebuild and recover this summer. Federal officials announced the aid in a Friday prepared statement.

The statement from the White House did not go into detail on how much money would be available and when.

The relief comes two months after severe storms combined with early snowmelt and submerged towns such as Garland for nearly three weeks in February.

And the cash isn't just for cleanup. It also is available for helping the state plan for and prevent such fallout in the future, according to the statement.

To get the help, state and local governments will also need to chip in. Some nonprofits also may be eligible for the money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

This story will be updated.