Best known for her role as Phoebe on the hit 90s sitcom "Friends," Lisa Kudrow recently sold her up-class penthouse in Park City for $3.6 million, according to today.com.
Originally put on sale almost a year ago for $4.1 million, the condo in the Black Diamond Lodge at Deer Valley winter resort has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. One on-suite bath comes with a heated Whirlpool on a private terrace. Kudrow still owns two multimillion-dollar homes in Beverly Hills, according to variety.com.
You can view images of the home here.
Other celebrities who have homes in Utah include Katherine Heigl, who owns a 20-acre ranch near Park City where she keeps horses, goats and chickens.
Jeffrey Katzenberg, one of the builders of DreamWorks Animation, also owns a seven-bed-and-bath, 14,000-square-foot mansion in Park City worth $15.5 million.
Ty Burrell, a star of "Modern Family," also resides in Salt Lake City and owns two bars downtown, Beer Bar and Bar X, according to KSL.
And, of course, the creator of the Sundance Film Festival, Robert Redford, first bought land in Park City in the 1960s and has said that Mount Timpanogos reminds him of the Swiss Alps, according to KSL.
For an up-close look at Kudrow's old penthouse, visit today.com.