Actress Lisa Kudrow seen at The Hollywood Reporter Studio at Sundance on Friday, Jan. 23, 2015 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for The Hollywood Reporter/AP Images)

Best known for her role as Phoebe on the hit 90s sitcom "Friends," Lisa Kudrow recently sold her up-class penthouse in Park City for $3.6 million, according to today.com.

Originally put on sale almost a year ago for $4.1 million, the condo in the Black Diamond Lodge at Deer Valley winter resort has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. One on-suite bath comes with a heated Whirlpool on a private terrace. Kudrow still owns two multimillion-dollar homes in Beverly Hills, according to variety.com.