Born three and a half months premature, baby Ward was in the NICU for 107 days before he was allowed to go home with his parents.
An article from NTD Television reported, “He was born premature and consequently started out life here on earth with some obstacles to overcome. Benjamin Scot Miller, Ward’s dad, decided to commemorate the beginning of his life with this video summary of year one.”
The video above shows Ward’s first year, ending with footage of the healthy little boy. It has been viewed over 54 million times since it was posted Monday.
According to the article, baby Ward now has a little brother as well. NTD Television continued, “These parents are grateful for all who passionately commit their lives to the mission of helping babies get the best start possible in these tender, beautiful beginnings.”