People wait in line to attend the "Come Together and Fight Back" Tour with Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez at the Rail Event Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 21, 2017. The tour is part of the process of creating a Democratic Party which is strong and active in all 50 states, and a party which focuses on grassroots activism and the needs of working families.

SALT LAKE CITY — Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallied Utah Democrats Friday with the promise the national party will help them overcome Republican dominance in the state.

"We can win here in Utah," the Vermont independent senator told a cheering crowd of more than 3,000 people filling the Rail Event Center for the Democratic National Committee's "Come Together and Fight Back" tour stop in the state.

The Democratic Party "has turned its back" on some states, but "from now on, the Democratic Party will be the party of 50 states and that certainly includes the beautiful state of Utah," Sanders said to a roar of cheers.

The cheers turned to boos as Sanders noted Utah's entire congressional delegation, governor and legislative majority are all Republicans. "Which puts you in a great position. You have no place to go but up," he said.

"Brothers and sisters, we are in the majority not the minority," Sanders said.

Wearing a blue dress shirt and no tie, Sanders stood on a stage dominated by a giant American flag and filled with Utah Democrats holding "Come Together" and "Fight Back" signs.

He talked about the same issues that fueled his surprisingly strong 2016 presidential campaign, including the need for universal health care, a $15-an-hour minimum wage, pay equity for women, free higher education and 12 weeks of paid family leave.

"As the wealthiest nation in the history of the world we can and we must create an economy that works for all people," not just the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans, Sanders said.

Also, he pledged to fight for comprehensive immigration reform and a path to citizenship for those in the country illegally, and declared climate change real and a threat that will lead to global conflict over dwindling resources.

In a speech that went on for more than half an hour, Sanders spoke of changes that have already occurred for Americans such as the right of women to vote and the legalization of same-sex marriage.

"We have made real progress," Sanders said, but still are losing ground in what he called the economic struggle.

Sanders and Democratic National Party Chairman Tom Perez are traveling to largely Republican states like Utah, including Arizona on Friday evening, to deliver a message of party unity after last year's divisive primary.

Nearly 80 percent of Utah Democrats backed Sanders in the March 2016 presidential preference votes over the party's eventual nominee, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

But Utah, a state that hasn't voted for a Democrat for president since 1964, went for the Republican nominee, now-President Donald Trump last year.

Perez rallied the crowd before Sanders took the stage by calling Trump the "most dangerous president in American history" and urged them to stand up for Democratic values.

The line to get into the free event stretched from the event center at 235 N. 500 West around the block to 600 West and people started arriving as early as 5:30 a.m. to ensure they could get inside.

Rebecca Soderquist, of American Fork, waited patiently, pushing her 2-year-old son Owen in a stroller. Owen was also with her when she stood in line for three hours in order to vote for Sanders in Utah's March 2016 Democratic presidential preference caucus.

"I love Bernie. I feel like times are changing — in a good way," said Soderquist, who recently joined the Democratic Party although she still believes "conservative values have a place, have importance. But so do Democrats."

She said she was excited to see so many Utahns waiting to see Sanders. "Hopefully, many, many more are not represented here who are supportive of this," Soderquist said.

Perez told reporters before the rally kicked off about a half-hour late that the national party was "infrastructure building" to help states like Utah that he said haven't had enough support in the past.

"We can succeed only to the extent that we have strong parties across this country," Perez said. "I'm here to make sure everybody here in Utah understands that the Democratic Party is here to stay. The Democratic Party is here to win."

But he had little to say about how Democrats would take advantage of an open congressional seat if Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, steps down before the term ends. Chaffetz announced he will not seek re-election and that he may leave office early.

"There's opportunities for Democrats everyone, not just in his district, but in Congresswoman (Mia) Love's district," Perez said. If there is a special election to fill Chaffetz's seat, Perez said the national party will back the pick of Utah Democrats.

"We're not here to bless one particular candidate," he said.

At least two Democrats are in the race for Chaffetz's 3rd District seat, Cottonwood Heights doctor Kathryn Allen, who has outraised the five-term congressman, and Ben Frank, a student who volunteered for Sanders' campaign.