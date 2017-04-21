Dixie State softball head coach Randy Simkins announced the signing of Snow College transfer Alyssa Arslanian, who will join the Trailblazers beginning in the 2017-18 season.

Arslanian, a 5-foot-5 infielder from Tooele, Utah, is wrapping up her second season at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. Through 38 games this season, Arslanian is batting .472 with 44 RBIs, 12 home runs and 12 doubles, with a .991 slugging percentage and a .559 on-base percentage. Arslanian hit .456 with 54 RBIs, 13 home runs and 17 doubles as a freshman, earning first-team All-Scenic West Athletic Conference honors. She also received the NJCAA Division I District N Softball Marucci Elite Hitter Award in 2016. Arslanian prepped at Tooele High School, where she was a four-time All-Region honoree and earned first-team All-State honors as a senior.

“Alyssa is a tremendous hitter who has a chance to make an immediate impact in the middle of our lineup next year,” Simkins said. “She's proven herself at Snow College the last two years and is ready to accept the challenge to compete at the next level. She's a wonderful young lady on and off the field, and her attitude and work ethic will make her a great fit chemistry-wise on our team.”

Arslanian joins Meagan Anders (SS, C/Las Vegas, Nevada/Desert Oasis HS), Emma Sweet (SS, 2B/Walla Walla, Washington/Walla Walla HS), Malory Eldredge (OF/Arvada, Colorado/Ralston Valley HS) and Cambrie Hazel (P/Spanish Fork, Utah/Spanish Fork HS) who signed with Dixie State during the early signing period in November, as the newest members of the DSU softball team.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.