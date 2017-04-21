Utah Jazz fans may not rush out to buy the new Jordan sneakers.

After all, they’re a reminder of one of the Jazz’s most high-profile losses.

According to SneakerNews.com, Jordan Brand will celebrate Jordan’s 1998 NBA Championship victory with the new Air Jordan Defining Moment Pack. The pack includes both new versions of the Air Jordan 13 and 14s, both of which Jordan first wore in the 1998 Finals.

During the championship series, which saw the Chicago Bulls win in six games, Jordan wore the Air Jordan 13 shoes for the first four games.

But midway through the fifth game and for the sixth and final matchup, he switched to the Air Jordan 14 shoe, Complex reported.

Jordan, of course, was wearing the 14 shoe when he made this shot:

“That final 15 seconds quite possibly encapsulates Jordan better than any other stretch in his career,” Complex explained. “He turned a position of weakness into a strength, forced us to look at his kicks, and hit a shot that would define an era. Appropriately, it all happened in an Air Jordan. As it should be.”

(Sorry Jazz fans).

So what do the shoes look like?

They come in both black and white with gold accents, a simple texture that “aims to tell the story of Jordan’s victory through simple color-blocking rather than the ornate designs from the past,” according to SneakerNews.com.