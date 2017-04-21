Provo musician Belle Jewel recently made her debut with Postmodern Jukebox, performing a 1940s-styled jazzy remake of “Spiderwebs” by rock band No Doubt.

Well-known for its reworking of popular, modern songs into a variety of vintage genres, Postmodern Jukebox, created by pianist and arranger Scott Bradlee, was excited to get Jewel on board.

“You will fall in love with (Jewel’s) voice in this sweet 1940s version of No Doubt's 'Spiderwebs,'” the band posted on its Facebook page.

Jewel, who was a contestant on NBC’s previous season of “The Voice,” initially won judge Alicia Keys over with her swing-influenced spin on the Simple Minds song “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” according to a Deseret News article. Jewel went on to become one of the top 20 performers on the show before being eliminated during the live playoffs.

Jewel’s No Doubt cover is featured on the latest Postmodern Jukebox album, “Fake Blues," which was released earlier this month. When the band released the video of Jewel’s performance in March, the singer took to Facebook to express her excitement.

“AHHHH IT'S HERE!! It's been my dream for such a long time to be a part of the Postmodern Jukebox family, and I can't even believe I'm watching this. Share if you like what you see and hear!”

