I really wish all elections were nonpartisan. We should be voting for people, not parties. Parties — like many like organizations — are solely there for their own self-preservation, and not actually achieving anything. They are fundraising machines that at the end of the day add little value to the political process.

This isn't about any particular policy, but rather rooting for a team. Many of the problems needing solutions could be funded by the wasteful money spent by elections. If we can't get rid of the parties, we should at least do what Canada has done and dramatically shorten the election cycle to a couple of months rather than years.

Mark Austin

Durham, North Carolina