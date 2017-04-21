The Unicorn Frappuccino galloped into Starbucks cafes this week and nothing will ever be the same.

Just ask Julie Renee, a barista from Arizona who tweeted out a photo of a Unicorn Frappuccino with a pregnancy announcement, according to Mashable.

A customer ordered this to tell her husband that she's pregnant😭😱❤️ #unicornfrappuccino pic.twitter.com/jzN79O7ZdO — ♡Young and in Love♡ (@crabbybutcute) April 19, 2017

Renee told PEOPLE magazine that a customer asked her to write the news on the Starbucks cup so she could share it with her husband.

“The lady just came through our drive thru at Starbucks and asked us to write on it for her!,” Renee told PEOPLE. “So we did and we tried to make it extra pretty for the news as well.”

She also added that the woman had “just found out and was driving to her work to tell her husband.”

Of course, not everyone was happy with the viral story, according to Mashable.

“It's a cute idea that has all the makings of a perfect viral storm. So it's not surprising that it's gotten a lot of attention — though, naturally, not everyone thought it was a delicious idea,” Mashable explained.

As the Deseret News reported, the Unicorn Frappuccino is a cream-based drink mixed with pink and blue powders that give it a mango-like and sour taste.

Frappuccinos are traditionally cold, iced beverages that are mixed with flavors and topped with whipped cream and some sort of sauce, according to Starbucks.

Baristas across the country are begging for customers not to order the drink because it’s been the only drink they’ve had to make for days, The Washington Post reported.

Braden Burson, a barista in Colorado, went on a YouTube rant about how horrible the drink is to make, according to The Washington Post.

“Please don’t get it!” he said in the video, which has now been deleted from his account. “I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life.”

Burson isn’t the only one:

As a barista, just know that every time you ask me to make this, a part of me dies #unicornfrappuccino — Tina Dee (@fairlyfamous) April 19, 2017

And Chris Riotta of Newsweek said that the drink is “everything that is wrong with America.”

“Influencers snap photos of shiny objects and publish them to social media platforms; followers travel great lengths to get their hands on said shiny object for additional posts; the media then writes ‘hot takes’ on said shiny object until multibillion-dollar industries create a newer version of that shiny object,” Riotta wrote. “The vicious cycle continues on and on, with no real focus ever being put on a product’s quality or value."