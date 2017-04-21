Magnolia Neu had a bad day on the slopes this week.

The skier, who was sweeping down the Balls Mountain Range in California, didn't quite stick the landing. An impressive jump led to a horrible end as Neu went sprawling and sailing around in the air, flipping over and over as her body collided with the snow, according to Mashable.

She captured the moment on Instagram.

Qualified for the Olympics today...in gymnastics. #downhilldays#stuckit#jerryoftheday#slalomtokyodrift#ballsdeepontheballs#dad// @luke_davenport @kaz.sosnkowski @slalomtokyodrift @jerryoftheday A post shared by ɯɐƃuolıɐ (@magnolia.neu) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

The good news? The 16-year-old skier didn’t suffer any broken bones, according to 9-News.

“I’m pretty sore now,” she told 9-News.

The video has received more than 35,000 views since it first went online Saturday.

This is far from the first ski-flop video from this season. In January, a Utah skier fell off a 150-foot cliff and survived after praying in midair, according to the Deseret News.

“I hit that little jump before the cliff and I was in midair thinking I had a landing, and I see the cliff so I turn sideways trying to stop," the skier, Devin Stratton, said of his fall. "I thought about my cousin who is quadriplegic from a car accident, and I thought I was going to be paralyzed for sure. And then as I skied further, I thought I was dead for sure because I saw how big the cliff actually was.”

Another video in March showed POV footage of a Utah skier jumping off a cliff and crashing into trees at the Snowbird Ski Resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon, according to the Deseret News.

"It was a big powder day at Snowbird Ski Resort during my school break. I was enjoying quality pow and I decided to send a sizable cliff,” said the skier, according to the YouTube description page. “Unfortunately, I didn't check the landing and fell right into a tree. I broke one pole, my skis, one binding and my leg!"