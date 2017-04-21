The Beehive State continued its streak of robust job growth as nonfarm payroll employment for March 2017 added 45,700 jobs to the economy since March of last year. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.1 percent.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State continued its streak of robust job growth as nonfarm payroll employment for March 2017 added 45,700 jobs to the economy since March of last year. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.1 percent, with current the employment level indicating 1,455,600 Utahns registered as gainfully employed.

“Job growth continues at a firm pace, providing additional employment opportunities across multiple industries,” said Carrie Mayne, chief economist for the Department of Workforce Services. “Utahns looking to improve their employment situation should take advantage of Utah’s expansionary economy.”

Meanwhile, about 47,700 Utahns were unemployed during the month and actively seeking work, according to the department. Nationally, the jobless rate decreased two-tenths of a percentage point to register at 4.5 percent.

Locally, eight of the 10 private sector industry groups measured in the report posted net job increases in March compared to last year. Natural resources and mining, along with the information industry, were the only outliers, losing a combined 1,500 positions.

The largest private sector employment increases were in trade, transportation, and utilities — which added 8,700 jobs; professional and business services — adding 8,200 positions; and education and health services — adding 6,800 jobs. The fastest employment growth occurred in leisure and hospitality services — up 4.7 percent; construction — up 4.7 percent; and professional and business services — up 4.2 percent.