FILE - Ken Bullock, Utah League of Cities and Towns, listens during the Immigration Roundtable hosted by Governor Gary R. Herbert at the State Capitol. The roundtable consisted of 30 leaders on both sides of the debate on July 20, 2010.

SALT LAKE CITY — After monthslong investigations into a mysterious trust fund linked to the embattled Utah League of Cities and Towns, state auditors released an audit Friday determining that the fund contains public money and should have been terminated years ago.

Two ex-league leaders, former Director Ken Bullock and former Chief Financial Officer Michelle Reilly — who both stepped down from their positions before a state audit was released that accuses them of misusing public funds — both help manage the trust fund, called the Utah Municipal Cooperative II.

Questions about the fund arose after state auditors discovered the fund while investigating the league, concluding that Bullock and Reilly used taxpayer-funded credit cards for personal purposes.

Auditors concluded that the trust, which contained about $1.3 million when it was created in 1993 for the purpose of improving the services provided to the Utah League of Cities and Towns, did not abide by some of its own bylaws.

Auditors reported the trust lacked oversight — and did not inform the Utah League of Cities and Towns board of its accounting practice. Nor did the trust dissolve on Dec. 31, 2012, the termination date listed in the trust's organizational agreement.

However, upon reviewing the trust's finances, auditors concluded the trust "appeared to be predominantly administered for the overall benefit of the league" — the stated mission of the trust in its operating agreement.

Nonetheless, auditors have recommended the audit "wind up" its operations and release its remaining assets to the Utah League of Cities and Towns, in accordance with its agreement.

On Oct. 31, 2016, the trust held approximately $530,000. The audit report did not clarify how much money is currently left in the fund.

Before the state audit, the fund's origin and purpose had been somewhat of a mystery to current league leaders, but the fund's trustees say it was formed as an "endowment fund" to benefit the league and certain projects that trustees agreed would be worthwhile to fund.

According to auditor's findings, the cooperative was created as a mechanism to provide low-rate bonds to league member cities and towns to help finance public works projects. In 1987, the trust issued bonds totaling $205 million, but after the bonds were paid off what was left in the fund was the interest earned from the bond proceeds totaling $1.3 million.

The fund's trustees have contended that, on the advice of legal counsel, the trust was intended to be a private entity to hold and administer the leftover funds for the benefit of the league.

More information will be posted throughout the day.