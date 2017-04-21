A man charged with using a drone to peep inside the windows of Orem residents now faces additional charges for allegedly threatening a witness expected to testify against him in that case.

OREM — An Orem man charged with using a drone to peep inside the windows of Orem residents now faces additional charges for allegedly threatening a witness expected to testify against him in that case.

Aaron Dennis Foote, 39, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with retaliation against a witness, a third-degree felony, and five counts of violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor.

In December, a man gave Orem police a drone that he believed was being used for voyeurism. Detectives found "several videos of looking into people's bathrooms and people's bedrooms," they announced.

The man recovered the drone after hearing it buzz outside his window early in the morning and followed it until it landed in a nearby parking lot.

On Jan. 19, Foote and Terisha Lee Norviel, 34, were charged in 4th District Court with voyeurism by electronic equipment, a class A misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing for that case is scheduled for May 26.

Norviel filed for divorce from Foote in 2016, according to court records.

Foote has been "sending text messages, emails and leaving voicemails" threatening to take Norviel's children and to get her fired from her job "because she is going to testify against him in court," according to charging documents in Foote's latest case.

Norviel had previously taken out a protective order against Foote.

In addition, since his arrest for the drone, Foote was charged March 28 in 4th District Court with obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; drug possession, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

In September, Foote was charged with felony theft and burglary in 4th District Court. He was arrested for allegedly assaulting Norviel in a domestic violence case in August, according to a police report. In 2007, he was charged with voyeurism for an alleged incident at a tanning salon.