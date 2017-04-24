Zack Francom started his own pop-up lemonade stand in Provo almost eight years ago, and it’s still receiving national attention.

Francom’s store, Zack’s Shack, made headlines in 2013 because the then 9-year-old planned to use any earned money to buy wheelchairs for people in need, according to the Deseret News.

The idea came from a special school assignment. Working with the LDS Philanthropies charity organization, Francom donates his money directly to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which then provides the wheelchairs to those in need.

"It's hard to not get emotional about it because he's such a good boy and has such a big heart, and he truly wants to help people," his mother told the Deseret News.

He first opened his shack during spring break and asked 50 cents for each cookie and 50 cents for lemonade. He hoped to raise $86.

Slowly, the shack grew in popularity. So much so that People magazine featured the shack in 2016, while The Huffington Post reported on it in 2014.

National attention translated into some bucks.

Now, according to Sharebly, Francom has raised close to $85,000, including a $5,000 check from the “Steve Harvey Show.” State Farm also offered him a $24,000 grant.

“It’s amazing to see it take off with everything he’s been doing and all the notoriety he’s been getting from national and international media,” his stepfather said, according to Sharebly. “It’s crazy to see how people have gravitated to the idea of someone as young as he is that had an idea of doing something that’s so generous and supporting such a good cause.”

Recently, Zack passed his store on to his younger sister Helen, who is now 6 years old. She’s renamed it Helen’s Hut, according to Sharebly. Like her brother, she sells cookies and lemonade every spring break for the same charity goal.

“It was a good (experience), but I know that I’m leaving it in good hands,” Zack said, according to Sharebly.