HURRICANE, Washington County — A Hurricane High School teacher was charged Friday with sexually exploiting a student.

Aaron Karl Esplin, 40, of LaVerkin, was charged in 5th District Court with sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

Esplin, a driver's education and special education teacher at Hurricane High, was arrested Thursday after school administrators learned of a possible inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators believe the teen sent inappropriate pictures of herself to Esplin, who "admitted to soliciting the images," according to a statement from the Hurricane Police Department. Esplin is also accused of inappropriately touching the girl.

Details about how long the alleged activity had been going on, whether the touching happened at the school or whether detectives suspect there are additional victims were not available Friday.

Esplin has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Washington County School District. He has been at the high school for nearly 14 years and is listed as the junior varsity baseball coach in addition to his teaching duties.