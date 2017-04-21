The Dixie State women’s tennis team closed the season in winning fashion on Thursday, earning a 5-3 victory over Dominican in a Pacific West Conference Championship consolation match in Surprise, Arizona.

The win propelled Dixie State to a 9-8 record and put the finishing touches on its first winning season since the 2013-14 campaign when it finished the season with a 12-9 mark.

The Trailblazers opened a 2-1 lead after doubles play, as Lacey Hancock and Laura Hartle earned a 9-7 win at No. 1 doubles. Kana Goldsmith and Kaylee Milligan were credited with a win at No. 3 doubles after an illness forced Dominican to take a forfeit in the No. 3 slot. The Penguins also took a forfeit at No. 6 singles, giving DSU a 3-1 lead heading into singles play.

Dominican looked to overcome the deficit, grabbing wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, but Frances Hina Goldsmith and Hartle refused to let the match slip away. Goldsmith rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles, while Hartle battled to a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles to clinch the victory.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.