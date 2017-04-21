Jimmer Fredette faces a choice, according to the Bleacher Report: Rise to immortality or settle as a role player in the NBA.

Fredette, who has spent the last year of his career in China playing for the Shanghai Sharks, now faces a difficult decision. His 37.6 points per game, 47.4 percent field goal percentage and 39.6 3-point percentage have made him a genuine all-star overnight in the Chinese Basically Association.

But is a return to the NBA in the works?

It’s possible, according to Bleacher Report.

Jackson Emery, Fredette's teammate from BYU, told Bleacher Report that Fredette is something of a business opportunity for NBA teams — one that shouldn’t be passed up

"Obviously he knows he's not Russell Westbrook ... but he thinks he can be Raul Neto for the Jazz. He can bring five to 10 minutes, hit some shots and contribute," Emery told Bleacher Report. "I'm a Utah Jazz fan and I wondered why teams wouldn't bring in Jimmer to sell jerseys at the very least. There is value from what he can do on and off [the court].

“I compare him to Tim Tebow,” he said. “People didn't want to play around with the Tebow circus. You feel like there's a similar sentiment around Jimmer."

Read more at the Bleacher Report.