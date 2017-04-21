Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, leaves the KSL-TV studio after an interview in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Chaffetz announced he is not running for re-election — or any other office — in 2018.

Here’s a look at the news for April 21.

The calculus of Jason Chaffetz

Jason Chaffetz rose to stardom as the chief antagonist of Democrats as Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, but now he’s leaving.

Why?

The Deseret News has an exclusive profile today of the Utah Representative, highlighting his early career in politics to the more recent town hall chaos that unfolded early this year.

Read the profile at the Deseret News.

Playoff fever hits Salt Lake City

The Utah Jazz will return home to the Vivint Arena Friday for Game 3 of its playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, springing “playoff fever” for Jazz fans and Salt Lake City residents alike, according to the Deseret News.

Fans across the state are preparing for the playoffs. For example, K.C. Ushijima, 37, of Eagle Mountain, said he got a Hayward-inspired haircut.

"It's kind of similar to what I already do and it's a way to support the Jazz," he told the Deseret News. "I'm super excited (about the playoffs)! I've been a Jazz fan since the Stockton days, and even through the 'down days.' Now they're winning again and it's been a long time coming."

Lindon resident Skyler Hone, meanwhile, said he’s fixing his hair to look like Rudy Gobert’s, with the “magical swirl” logo, he told the Deseret News.

He’s also going to the game early.

"Me and my friends are going (to arrive) three hours early," Hone said. "The atmosphere is just going to be great. It just feels like a dream come true to be able to see your team back in the playoffs."

Read more at the Deseret News.

‘I am tougher than a bullet’

A Cache County teen who was shot in the head spoke as she was released from Primary Children’s Hospital on Thursday, spreading a message of gratitude and joy for her survival, according to the Deseret News.

The teen, Deserae Turner, was hospitalized when she was found in a canal in critical condition Feb. 17, according to the Deseret News. Police said she was shot from behind by two 16-year-old boys, who planned to kill her.

The remains of the bullet will forever be in her skull.

"I am so thankful to be here today, to be alive," she told members of the media on Thursday. "I told my dad that I am tougher than a bullet. It is still with me today."

Read more at the Deseret News.

China on ‘high alert’ for North Korea

U.S. officials told CNN Friday that Chinese bombers for both air and land are “on high alert” for a possible response to North Korea, according to CNN.

The official told CNN that there’s been “an extraordinary number of Chinese military aircraft being brought up to full readiness through intensified maintenance.”

These steps from China would limit the time to react to anything done by North Korea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said he had no new information on the high-alert status, according to CNN.

This recent move by China has raised concern among U.S. officials of “the risk of an armed conflict breaking out as tensions on the peninsula have increased in the wake of multiple North Korean missile tests,” CNN reported.

Read more at CNN.

'Star Wars' meets 'Seinfeld'

One YouTuber mashed a climactic light saber battle from “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” with the theme song of “Seinfeld.”

Watch below.