Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates a basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 119-114.

Plenty has happened during the opening week of the NBA playoffs — some of it expected, some not. There have been massive comebacks, huge upsets, buzzer-beating wins and record-setting performances. There have also been rough shooting nights and epic collapses.

Here is a look back at how the playoffs have played out so far and what is up next in the first round.

Eastern Conference

The surprises

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 Chicago

Bulls lead 2-0

The Celtics laid a giant egg at home as they dropped the first two games to a Bulls team that had won just 16 road games all season long. Chicago has taken advantage of the Celtics on the backboards and got big performances out of Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo — who missed a Game 2 triple-double by just one rebound — to stun Boston.

Game 3: In Chicago on Friday at 5 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 3 Toronto vs. No. 6 Milwaukee

Bucks lead 2-1

The Bucks started out Game 3 with some levity by playing the Barney theme song during the Raptors' player introductions, and then showed that they were all business on the court as they crushed Toronto 104-77. Milwaukee got out to a hot start as it outscored the Raptors 32-12 in the first quarter before running away with the easy win. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the catalyst for the Bucks on the night as he played big on both ends of the floor. He finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks, including this highlight reel swat with his elbow.

Giannis blocked it with his elbow 😦 pic.twitter.com/wy3NvsJfOh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2017

Game 4: In Milwaukee on Saturday at 1 p.m. (TNT)

The status quo

No. 2 Cleveland vs. No. 7 Indiana

Cavaliers lead 3-0

While the fact that the Cavaliers are up 3-0 is no surprise, the way they won Game 3 is. Behind a monster night from do-everything small forward LeBron James, Cleveland erased a 25-point halftime deficit to stun the Pacers, 119-114. James had a monster night from everywhere but the free-throw line — he was 7 for 14 — as he totaled 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. That was just enough to overcome a huge performance from Paul George, who totaled 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

Game 4: In Indiana on Sunday at 11 a.m. (ABC)

No. 4 Washington vs. No. 5 Atlanta

Wizards lead 2-0

The backcourt pair of John Wall and Bradley Beal has carried the Wizards to a 2-0 lead over the Hawks. After a seven-point Game 1 win that saw them total 56 points, 17 assists and seven rebounds, the two combined for 63 points and 12 assists in Game 2 as the Wizards held home court.

Game 3: In Atlanta on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

Western Conference

The status quo

No. 1 Golden State vs. No. 8 Portland

Warriors lead 2-0

Even without the services of star free agent acquisition Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors blew past the Portland Trail Blazers 110-81 on Wednesday night to go up 2-0 in the series. The Warriors used a suffocating defense and a balanced offensive attack in Durant's absence as they limited the Blazers to 33.3 percent shooting from the floor, including just 7 for 34 from beyond the arc. Golden State also forced 18 Portland miscues while holding Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum to just 23 combined points three days after the dynamic backcourt duo went off for 75 points in Game 1.

Game 3: In Portland on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 2 San Antonio vs. No. 7 Memphis

Spurs lead 2-1

The Grizzlies answered the bell in their return to Memphis on Thursday night as they rolled past the Spurs, 105-94. Mike Conley carried the Grizzlies in the win with 24 points and eight assists while the big man combo of Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph totaled 21 points apiece.

It was a stark contrast from the first two games in San Antonio where the Grizzlies had no answers for Kawhi Leonard, who combined to score 69 points in a pair of Spurs' blowout wins.

Game 4: In Memphis on Saturday at 6 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City

Rockets lead 2-0

A playoff performance like none we had ever seen from Russell Westbrook wasn't enough to hold the lead in Houston as the Rockets came from behind to knock off the Thunder 115-11 on Wednesday. Westbrook finished with the first-ever 50-point triple-double as he put up 51 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, but had a rough fourth quarter as he shot 4 of 18 from the floor as Houston secured the hard-fought victory.

While Westbrook has totaled 73 points, 21 rebounds and 20 assists through two games, the Rockets have made him work every step of the way. He has shot just 23 for 63 from the field, including 5 of 22 from distance.

Game 3: In Oklahoma City on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)