BYU big man Eric Mika earned some national recognition as the "Whistle King" as part of Sports Illustrated's Effy Awards (awards based on efficiency and other advanced metrics), for the way he got to the free-throw line this past season.

After talking about Mika's massive performance in the upset win over Gonzaga that included 9 for 13 from the foul line, Luke Winn wrote, "That type of free-throw production was the norm for Mika, who averaged a nation-high 9.2 points per 40 minutes from the stripe. His physical, low-post game drew constant whistles in West Coast Conference play, and he was not your typical, brick-laying center from the line, making 76.3% of his attempts."

Utah alums, Poeltl, Wright could play important roles in Raptors-Bucks series

Lucas Richards of Fansided's Raptors Rapture looked at the play of former University of Utah standouts Jakob Poeltl and Delon Wright in Game 2 of the best-of-seven first round series with the Milwaukee Bucks and how their roles might expand through the rest of the series because of it.

Speaking of Poeltl's defense, Richards wrote, "Poeltl’s solid defense is what caught me off guard. Throughout the year, he’s had a habit of having incredible positioning and always being in the right spot, but this was his first meaningful minutes in the playoffs. He continually ended up at the right spot at the right time."

Richards then shifted his attention to what Poeltl proved on the offensive end, saying, "It is a common theme that Poeltl continually finds himself in great position. The most obvious example of that was his cut to the basket where P.J. Tucker threw him a perfect pass for an easy layup. It was his only basket of the game but a good one nonetheless."

Richards then looked at the contributions of Wright on both ends of the floor. After talking about Wright's versatility to guard many different Bucks, Richards looked at his play on offense, saying, "Offensively, Wright was fantastic in Game 2. He may not have made a shot, but he had three assists and an offensive rebound in just eight minutes. He was hustling around the court and playing smart which has to be his niche if he wants to play more minutes in the playoffs."

Both players saw more minutes in Game 3, and produced at a high level in a 104-77 loss. Wright finished with a team-best 13 points, six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes while Poeltl added four points and seven boards in nine minutes.

Other links

And finally...

Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson revealed his secret to longevity in the NBA, Bikram Yoga.