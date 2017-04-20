TUCSON, Ariz. — The Utah baseball team upset seventh-ranked Arizona, 12-5, to open a three-game series against the Wildcats on Thursday evening.

Utah scored runs in seven of nine innings and had 18 total hits. The Utes were led at the plate by DaShawn Keirsey, Jr., who was 4-of-6 at the plate with two RBI and a double. Dallas Carroll, Hunter Simmons and Dominic Foscalina each had three hits, while Ellis Kelly had a team-high three RBI. Carroll and Wade Gulden also each had two RBI.

On the mound, Jayson Rose earned his fifth win of the year after throwing five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Jacob Rebar allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in the final four innings for his first save of the season.

Arizona took an early lead with a solo home run, but Utah scored a run in the second after an RBI single from Keirsey following two walks, and took a 3-2 lead in the third after Simmons led off the inning with a double and after two walks loaded the bases, Kelly hit a two-RBI single.

The Wildcats had their second home run of the game in the third inning, but Utah got the run right back in the fourth after hits from Keirsey and Simmons led to a run, putting Utah up 4-2.

The Utes systematically pulled away over the next four innings, scoring two runs in each the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings, although Arizona scored two runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh. Highlights for the Utes included back-to-back RBI hits from Foscalina and Kelly in the sixth while Gulden hit a two-run home run in the seventh. Keirsey and Carroll each beat out infield RBI singles in the eighth.

Utah and Arizona play game two of the series on Friday at 8 p.m. MDT.